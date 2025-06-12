Macerich Co (MAC) average volume reaches $2.25M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) started slowly as it slid -2.64% to $16.24, before settling in for the price of $16.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAC posted a 52-week range of $12.48-$22.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.94.

Macerich Co (MAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Macerich Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.75%, in contrast to 100.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 16.40, making the entire transaction reach 114,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,118. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 56,000 for 17.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,832. This particular insider is now the holder of 226,500 in total.

Macerich Co (MAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Macerich Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.15% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Macerich Co (MAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.87.

In the same vein, MAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Macerich Co (MAC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Macerich Co, MAC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was lower the volume of 2.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Macerich Co (MAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.04% that was lower than 50.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.