Magnera Corp (MAGN) Moves -0.70% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.70% at $14.12, before settling in for the price of $14.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAGN posted a 52-week range of $11.43-$26.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $502.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.70.

Magnera Corp (MAGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. Magnera Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.17%, in contrast to 97.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.29, making the entire transaction reach 122,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 4,000 for 12.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,511. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000 in total.

Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnera Corp (MAGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, MAGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Magnera Corp (MAGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magnera Corp (NYSE: MAGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnera Corp (MAGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.90% that was lower than 70.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.