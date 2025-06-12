Mannkind Corp (MNKD) last month volatility was 3.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) started slowly as it slid -1.02% to $3.88, before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNKD posted a 52-week range of $3.89-$7.63.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $294.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.77.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Mannkind Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.14%, in contrast to 57.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 64,085 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 256,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 925,258.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mannkind Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.56% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mannkind Corp (MNKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.92, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.31.

In the same vein, MNKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mannkind Corp, MNKD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.06 million was better the volume of 2.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.68% that was higher than 37.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.