Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) 14-day ATR is 4.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.24% at $164.66, before settling in for the price of $162.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $115.10-$183.31.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $306.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $145.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.32.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 76.17% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 2,000 for 134.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 269,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,162 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Marathon Petroleum Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.51% and is forecasted to reach 11.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.13, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.35.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.12, a figure that is expected to reach 3.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.94% While, its Average True Range was 4.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.81% that was lower than 45.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.