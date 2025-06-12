Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 14-day ATR is 8.75: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $590.74, before settling in for the price of $589.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MA posted a 52-week range of $428.86-$591.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $903.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $820.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $536.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $552.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $530.30.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Mastercard Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.66%, in contrast to 80.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Chief Services Officer sold 14,051 shares at the rate of 585.05, making the entire transaction reach 8,220,594 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,451.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mastercard Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.21% and is forecasted to reach 18.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mastercard Incorporated (MA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.44, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.83.

In the same vein, MA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.26, a figure that is expected to reach 4.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mastercard Incorporated, MA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.86 million was inferior to the volume of 2.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.32% While, its Average True Range was 7.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.82% that was lower than 26.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.