MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) last month volatility was 4.26%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.43% to $2.30, before settling in for the price of $2.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXCT posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$5.26.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $244.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.54.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. MaxCyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.88%, in contrast to 74.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 1,211 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 3,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,439. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18 ’25, Company’s GENERAL COUNSEL sold 353 for 3.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,122. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,219 in total.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

MaxCyte Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.49.

In the same vein, MXCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

[MaxCyte Inc, MXCT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.90% that was higher than 62.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.