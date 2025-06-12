Merus N.V (MRUS) went down -2.48% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.48% to $55.05, before settling in for the price of $56.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRUS posted a 52-week range of $33.19-$62.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.33.

Merus N.V (MRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Merus N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.96%, in contrast to 90.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s VP Controller, PAO sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 48.50, making the entire transaction reach 193,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,002. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’24, Company’s VP Controller, PAO sold 2,500 for 54.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,002 in total.

Merus N.V (MRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Merus N.V’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.19% and is forecasted to reach -4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Merus N.V (MRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.91.

In the same vein, MRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.12, a figure that is expected to reach -1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Merus N.V (MRUS)

[Merus N.V, MRUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Merus N.V (MRUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.87% that was higher than 76.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.