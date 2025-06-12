Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) EPS is poised to hit -0.33 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) flaunted slowness of -1.06% at $48.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $48.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MIRM posted a 52-week range of $25.09-$54.23.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.19%, in contrast to 93.48% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,703 for 46.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,492. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.33.

In the same vein, MIRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, MIRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.41% that was lower than 40.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.