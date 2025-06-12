Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) open the trading on Wednesday, remained unchanged to $5.49, before settling in for the price of $5.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFG posted a 52-week range of $3.45-$6.08.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.05% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $12.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 1.29% institutional ownership.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.95, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22.

In the same vein, MFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)

[Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR, MFG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.95% that was lower than 42.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.