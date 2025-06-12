Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $896.77K

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) flaunted slowness of -1.50% at $720.83, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $731.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPWR posted a 52-week range of $438.86-$959.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 28.58% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $619.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $691.97.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Monolithic Power System Inc industry. Monolithic Power System Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.03%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 50 for 738.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 626 in total.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Monolithic Power System Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.04% and is forecasted to reach 19.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 72.75% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 28.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.14, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.11.

In the same vein, MPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 37.67, a figure that is expected to reach 4.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Monolithic Power System Inc, MPWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.29% While, its Average True Range was 27.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.31% that was lower than 76.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.