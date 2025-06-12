No matter how cynical the overall market is Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) performance over the last week is recorded 14.87%

As on Wednesday, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.51% to $5.33, before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHC posted a 52-week range of $3.96-$9.85.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.91.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Bausch Health Companies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.23%, in contrast to 56.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’24, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel sold 440 shares at the rate of 8.35, making the entire transaction reach 3,674 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 433,066.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bausch Health Companies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.74% and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.65.

In the same vein, BHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bausch Health Companies Inc, BHC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.04 million was lower the volume of 2.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.21% that was lower than 60.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.