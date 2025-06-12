No matter how cynical the overall market is Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) performance over the last week is recorded -0.32%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 3.05% to $12.49, before settling in for the price of $12.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTA posted a 52-week range of $8.46-$19.09.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -210.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.48%, in contrast to 57.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.82, making the entire transaction reach 128,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,279.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.42% and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -210.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 110.77.

In the same vein, CNTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)

[Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, CNTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.21% that was lower than 62.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.