No matter how cynical the overall market is Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.28%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.84% to $72.82, before settling in for the price of $74.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWKS posted a 52-week range of $47.93-$120.86.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.41.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 101.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s CEO and President bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 66.13, making the entire transaction reach 661,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11 ’24, Company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 10,522 for 88.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 926,090. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,960 in total.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.86% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.44, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.09.

In the same vein, SWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Skyworks Solutions, Inc, SWKS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.47 million was inferior to the volume of 3.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.05% that was lower than 72.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.