Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) latest performance of -1.34% is not what was on cards

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.34% at $108.44, before settling in for the price of $109.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTRS posted a 52-week range of $79.68-$114.67.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.13% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $191.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.92.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Northern Trust Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.71%, in contrast to 86.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 5 shares at the rate of 104.84, making the entire transaction reach 528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,807. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,076 for 105.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 535,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,999 in total.

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Northern Trust Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.15% and is forecasted to reach 8.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Trust Corp (NTRS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.12, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, NTRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.71, a figure that is expected to reach 2.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.55% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.43% that was lower than 33.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.