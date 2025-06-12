NPK International Inc (NPKI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $850.32K

As on Wednesday, NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.31% to $8.43, before settling in for the price of $8.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NPKI posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$8.66.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -23.31% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $712.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.08.

NPK International Inc (NPKI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NPK International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.75%, in contrast to 89.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s VP & President, Ind. Solutions sold 9,704 shares at the rate of 8.38, making the entire transaction reach 81,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 268,631.

NPK International Inc (NPKI) Earnings and Revenue Records

NPK International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.57% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

NPK International Inc (NYSE: NPKI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NPK International Inc (NPKI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.29, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06.

In the same vein, NPKI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NPK International Inc (NPKI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NPK International Inc, NPKI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.15 million was better the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of NPK International Inc (NPKI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.38% that was lower than 60.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.