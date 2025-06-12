O-I Glass Inc (OI) went up 2.64% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.64% to $14.01, before settling in for the price of $13.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OI posted a 52-week range of $9.23-$14.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -0.48% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.06.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. O-I Glass Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.44%, in contrast to 99.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 28,763 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 373,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,668. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 1,237 for 12.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 141,431 in total.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) Earnings and Revenue Records

O-I Glass Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.67% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for O-I Glass Inc (OI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.20.

In the same vein, OI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc (OI)

[O-I Glass Inc, OI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc (OI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.84% that was lower than 44.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.