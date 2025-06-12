Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $184.86: Right on the Precipice

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.44% to $162.11, before settling in for the price of $167.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $144.90-$233.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $159.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $184.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Trucking industry. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.71%, in contrast to 78.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 2,457 shares at the rate of 175.93, making the entire transaction reach 432,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,594. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 6,414 for 205.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,320,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,266 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.39, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.18.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL)

[Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, ODFL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.97% While, its Average True Range was 4.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.20% that was lower than 46.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.