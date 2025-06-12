Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.44

As on Wednesday, Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) started slowly as it slid -2.34% to $2.92, before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSUR posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$4.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $218.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.66.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Orasure Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.03%, in contrast to 87.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 12,750 shares at the rate of 3.08, making the entire transaction reach 39,270 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,524. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 28,670 for 3.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,288,334 in total.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Orasure Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.92% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35.

In the same vein, OSUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Orasure Technologies Inc, OSUR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was lower the volume of 0.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.90% that was lower than 70.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.