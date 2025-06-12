Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Open at price of $0.4733: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on June 11, 2025, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) started slowly as it slid -4.89% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4983 and sunk to $0.4401 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORGN posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$1.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5921, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0274.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Origin Materials Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 14.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 10,441 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 8,926 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 692,944. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05 ’25, Company’s CEO and Director sold 20,828 for 0.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,105,402 in total.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Origin Materials Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Origin Materials Inc (ORGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26.

In the same vein, ORGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Origin Materials Inc, ORGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.95 million was lower the volume of 1.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0452.

Raw Stochastic average of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.92% that was lower than 101.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.