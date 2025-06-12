Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) EPS growth this year is 58.87%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.45% at $1.79, before settling in for the price of $1.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLK posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$9.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5623, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1014.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.49%, in contrast to 16.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.69, making the entire transaction reach 28,446 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,946.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.87% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, OTLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.1369.

Raw Stochastic average of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.03% that was lower than 80.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.