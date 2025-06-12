Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) EPS is poised to hit -0.55 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) started slowly as it slid -2.28% to $0.66, before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PALI posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$5.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 77.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7256, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8476.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Palisade Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.81%, in contrast to 5.43% institutional ownership.

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Palisade Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 55.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 77.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palisade Bio Inc (PALI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, PALI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palisade Bio Inc (PALI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Palisade Bio Inc, PALI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was better the volume of 0.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0567.

Raw Stochastic average of Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.29% that was higher than 77.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.