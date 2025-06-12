Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) volume hits 6.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 7.45% to $51.79, before settling in for the price of $48.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PZZA posted a 52-week range of $30.16-$60.75.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.67.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Papa John’s International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.95%, in contrast to 117.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 2,250 shares at the rate of 44.75, making the entire transaction reach 100,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,069.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Papa John’s International, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.87% and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in the upcoming year.

Papa John’s International, Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.94, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.21.

In the same vein, PZZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA)

[Papa John’s International, Inc, PZZA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.04% that was lower than 64.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.