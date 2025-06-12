Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) surge 12.16% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.45% at $23.61, before settling in for the price of $22.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $11.86-$27.45.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.10% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.99.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.17%, in contrast to 96.86% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’24, Company’s President and CEO sold 26,507 for 15.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 419,076. This particular insider is now the holder of 357,374 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.46% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 141.60.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.64% that was lower than 62.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.