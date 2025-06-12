Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) last week performance was 2.83%

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) flaunted slowness of -1.72% at $399.79, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $406.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHTR posted a 52-week range of $272.48-$437.06.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $380.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $361.84.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Charter Communications Inc industry. Charter Communications Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.39%, in contrast to 78.62% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s President-Product & Technology sold 1,551 for 423.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 657,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,804 in total.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Charter Communications Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.73% and is forecasted to reach 43.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc (CHTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.13.

In the same vein, CHTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 36.06, a figure that is expected to reach 9.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Charter Communications Inc, CHTR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.73% While, its Average True Range was 9.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.42% that was lower than 38.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.