Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) last week performance was -0.09%

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.04% at $175.84, before settling in for the price of $177.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLR posted a 52-week range of $129.95-$198.00.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $336.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $166.03.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 100.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 175 shares at the rate of 176.50, making the entire transaction reach 30,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,522. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’24, Company’s CFO sold 2,518 for 187.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 471,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.11% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $163.47, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.52.

In the same vein, DLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.50% While, its Average True Range was 3.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.75% that was lower than 32.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.