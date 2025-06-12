Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) last week performance was 2.59%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.49% to $82.36, before settling in for the price of $81.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LITE posted a 52-week range of $38.28-$104.00.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -72.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Lumentum Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.27%, in contrast to 116.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,222 shares at the rate of 83.58, making the entire transaction reach 185,715 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,460. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 83.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 835,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,471 in total.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lumentum Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.31% and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 74.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -72.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88.

In the same vein, LITE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lumentum Holdings Inc, LITE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.06 million was inferior to the volume of 2.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.60% that was lower than 87.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.