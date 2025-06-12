Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Matador Resources Co (MTDR) last week performance was 8.91%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) established initial surge of 2.27% at $49.02, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $47.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTDR posted a 52-week range of $35.19-$66.89.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 27.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.71.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Matador Resources Co industry. Matador Resources Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 90.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 300 shares at the rate of 40.31, making the entire transaction reach 12,093 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,867. Preceding that transaction, on May 06 ’25, Company’s Director bought 500 for 40.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,817 in total.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Matador Resources Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.36% and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Matador Resources Co (MTDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.59, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.17.

In the same vein, MTDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Matador Resources Co, MTDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.96% that was lower than 59.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.