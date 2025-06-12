Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as WisdomTree Inc (WT) last week performance was 5.74%

As on Wednesday, WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.49% to $10.31, before settling in for the price of $10.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WT posted a 52-week range of $7.47-$12.45.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.81.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. WisdomTree Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.70%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04 ’25, this organization’s Head of Europe sold 90,980 shares at the rate of 9.87, making the entire transaction reach 897,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 221,146.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Earnings and Revenue Records

WisdomTree Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WisdomTree Inc (WT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.09, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.55.

In the same vein, WT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WisdomTree Inc (WT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WisdomTree Inc, WT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.49 million was lower the volume of 1.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of WisdomTree Inc (WT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.74% that was lower than 35.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.