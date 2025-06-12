Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Workday Inc (WDAY) last week performance was 0.75%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.54% to $251.36, before settling in for the price of $252.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDAY posted a 52-week range of $199.81-$294.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $244.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.30.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Workday Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.98%, in contrast to 73.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 248.41, making the entire transaction reach 1,863,101 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,500.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Workday Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.34% and is forecasted to reach 10.19 in the upcoming year.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workday Inc (WDAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $138.80, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.90.

In the same vein, WDAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 2.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Workday Inc, WDAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million was inferior to the volume of 2.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.86% While, its Average True Range was 5.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Workday Inc (WDAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.10% that was higher than 41.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.