Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) 14-day ATR is 0.95: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.24% to $16.49, before settling in for the price of $16.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPTA posted a 52-week range of $5.01-$17.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -61.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.05.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Perpetua Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 77.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 6,500 shares at the rate of 13.85, making the entire transaction reach 90,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,195. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28 ’25, Company’s insider sold 20,000 for 11.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 220,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,154 in total.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Perpetua Resources Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -61.36% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ: PPTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.95. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95.

In the same vein, PPTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

[Perpetua Resources Corp, PPTA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.02% that was lower than 94.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.