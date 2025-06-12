Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Moves -0.75% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday, Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) started slowly as it slid -0.75% to $3.95, before settling in for the price of $3.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PROP posted a 52-week range of $3.35-$13.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.58% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 289.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.04.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Prairie Operating Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.86%, in contrast to 17.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s EVP of Operations bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 19,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,861. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 3.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,012 in total.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Prairie Operating Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 289.59% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prairie Operating Co (PROP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.04.

In the same vein, PROP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Prairie Operating Co, PROP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.93 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Prairie Operating Co (PROP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.47% that was lower than 96.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.