Premier Inc (PINC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.34 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) flaunted slowness of -1.66% at $22.50, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $22.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PINC posted a 52-week range of $17.23-$23.56.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.19%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.67.

Premier Inc (PINC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Premier Inc industry. Premier Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.58%, in contrast to 95.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,137 shares at the rate of 23.03, making the entire transaction reach 26,185 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,673.

Premier Inc (PINC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Premier Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.19% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year.

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Premier Inc (PINC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.41, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.70.

In the same vein, PINC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Premier Inc (PINC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Premier Inc, PINC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Premier Inc (PINC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.95% that was lower than 36.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.