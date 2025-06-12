Rapid7 Inc (RPD) 14-day ATR is 0.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) started slowly as it slid -1.36% to $24.01, before settling in for the price of $24.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPD posted a 52-week range of $21.61-$44.48.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 20.89% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.81.

Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rapid7 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.11%, in contrast to 99.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 12,551 shares at the rate of 23.12, making the entire transaction reach 290,203 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,165.

Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rapid7 Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc (RPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.15, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.28.

In the same vein, RPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rapid7 Inc, RPD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was lower the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.21% that was lower than 44.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.