Ready Capital Corp (RC) recent quarterly performance of -10.85% is not showing the real picture

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) flaunted slowness of -0.66% at $4.52, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $4.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RC posted a 52-week range of $3.92-$9.53.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 461.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $770.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ready Capital Corp industry. Ready Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.39%, in contrast to 64.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.04, making the entire transaction reach 50,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 310,808. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 5.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,106 in total.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ready Capital Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 461.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ready Capital Corp (RC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, RC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ready Capital Corp (RC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ready Capital Corp, RC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Ready Capital Corp (RC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.04% that was lower than 63.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.