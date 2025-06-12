Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) is 23.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday, Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.98% to $10.20, before settling in for the price of $9.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGNX posted a 52-week range of $5.03-$15.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 18.79% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $511.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.84.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Regenxbio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.39%, in contrast to 87.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 20,602 shares at the rate of 7.91, making the entire transaction reach 163,046 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 475,103.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Regenxbio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.72% and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regenxbio Inc (RGNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.93. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26.

In the same vein, RGNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regenxbio Inc, RGNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.48 million was better the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.52% that was higher than 98.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.