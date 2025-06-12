ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) last month volatility was 1.54%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) started slowly as it slid -2.86% to $6.80, before settling in for the price of $7.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNW posted a 52-week range of $5.15-$7.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.29.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. ReNew Energy Global plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.63%, in contrast to 42.17% institutional ownership.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

ReNew Energy Global plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $100.00, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40.

In the same vein, RNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ReNew Energy Global plc, RNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was lower the volume of 0.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.45% that was lower than 30.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.