Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is 1.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.37% to $67.62, before settling in for the price of $69.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $58.71-$75.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 8.45% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $322.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $67.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.51%, in contrast to 85.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 70.08, making the entire transaction reach 4,905,845 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,897.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.76% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.99, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.35.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Restaurant Brands International Inc, QSR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.17% that was lower than 26.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.