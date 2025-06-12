Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.16

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $36.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $37.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REXR posted a 52-week range of $29.68-$52.61.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 28.34% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $236.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc industry. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 105.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’24, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,185 shares at the rate of 50.15, making the entire transaction reach 711,342 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.80, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 69.41.

In the same vein, REXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, REXR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.59% that was lower than 34.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.