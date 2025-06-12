RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) average volume reaches $2.67M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.08% to $7.33, before settling in for the price of $7.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $6.16-$10.83.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.65%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.94.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.35%, in contrast to 93.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.03, making the entire transaction reach 80,298 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,217. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 9.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,783. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,217 in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.55% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.07, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.50.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

[RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.98% that was lower than 44.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.