Robert Half Inc (RHI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $61.05: Right on the Precipice

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.70% at $44.00, before settling in for the price of $44.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RHI posted a 52-week range of $40.00-$78.41.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.05.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. Robert Half Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.31%, in contrast to 99.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 1,032 shares at the rate of 74.35, making the entire transaction reach 76,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,310.

Robert Half Inc (RHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Robert Half Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robert Half Inc (RHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.97, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.50.

In the same vein, RHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half Inc (RHI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Robert Half Inc (NYSE: RHI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Robert Half Inc (RHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.12% that was lower than 38.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.