Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.47M

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.65% to $267.96, before settling in for the price of $269.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $130.08-$279.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 8.52% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $271.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $228.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $220.56.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.09%, in contrast to 80.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CLO, Secretary & CCO sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 275.00, making the entire transaction reach 687,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,946.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.24% and is forecasted to reach 17.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.50, and its Beta score is 2.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.49.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.91, a figure that is expected to reach 4.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

[Royal Caribbean Group, RCL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.76% While, its Average True Range was 6.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.80% that was lower than 55.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.