Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) started the day on Wednesday, remained unchanged at $64.04, before settling in for the price of $64.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMG posted a 52-week range of $45.61-$93.90.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.40% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.10%, in contrast to 73.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 52.87, making the entire transaction reach 1,321,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,344,274.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.26% and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in the upcoming year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $127.88, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.68.

In the same vein, SMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 2.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.57% While, its Average True Range was 2.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.59% that was higher than 48.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.