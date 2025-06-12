SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.60% to $1.50, before settling in for the price of $1.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLS posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$2.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4814, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2561.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 14.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.69, making the entire transaction reach 33,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,400. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,000 in total.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.94% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, SLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, SLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.09 million was inferior to the volume of 2.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1262.

Raw Stochastic average of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.76% that was lower than 101.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.