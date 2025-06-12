SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Moves -5.30% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday, SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) started slowly as it slid -5.30% to $9.65, before settling in for the price of $10.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEMR posted a 52-week range of $7.90-$18.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.55% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SEMrush Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.81%, in contrast to 27.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 10.43, making the entire transaction reach 208,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 907,385.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

SEMrush Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year.

SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.27. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $207.53, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.28.

In the same vein, SEMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SEMrush Holdings Inc, SEMR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.84 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.43% that was lower than 62.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.