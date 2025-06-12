Sezzle Inc (SEZL) last month volatility was 3.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) established initial surge of 6.81% at $131.20, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $122.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEZL posted a 52-week range of $11.50-$134.99.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 76.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.33.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sezzle Inc industry. Sezzle Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.91%, in contrast to 27.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,684 shares at the rate of 124.67, making the entire transaction reach 209,944 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 244,074.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sezzle Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.77% and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in the upcoming year.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sezzle Inc (SEZL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.34, and its Beta score is 9.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.39.

In the same vein, SEZL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sezzle Inc, SEZL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66% While, its Average True Range was 9.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Sezzle Inc (SEZL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.47% that was lower than 114.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.