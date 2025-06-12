Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) surge 6.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) flaunted slowness of -0.23% at $34.00, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $34.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $29.36-$46.40.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 265.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.07.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR industry. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 265.15% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.11, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.34.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR, SQM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.36% that was lower than 46.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.