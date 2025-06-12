SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) volume hits 2.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.41% to $12.38, before settling in for the price of $12.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSRM posted a 52-week range of $4.32-$13.33.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 301.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.21.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. SSR Mining Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.29%, in contrast to 68.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Ops & Sustainability sold 6,722 shares at the rate of 7.16, making the entire transaction reach 48,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 265,711.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

SSR Mining Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 301.03% and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in the upcoming year.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc (SSRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.04, and its Beta score is -0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32.

In the same vein, SSRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

[SSR Mining Inc, SSRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.53% that was lower than 56.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.