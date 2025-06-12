State Street Corp (STT) 14-day ATR is 1.89: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) started slowly as it slid -1.87% to $97.30, before settling in for the price of $99.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STT posted a 52-week range of $70.20-$103.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 11.19% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.75.

State Street Corp (STT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. State Street Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.59%, in contrast to 92.43% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 30 ’25, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 11,111 for 96.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,073,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,654 in total.

State Street Corp (STT) Earnings and Revenue Records

State Street Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.04% and is forecasted to reach 10.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for State Street Corp (STT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.93, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.95.

In the same vein, STT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.90, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of State Street Corp (STT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [State Street Corp, STT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.36 million was lower the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of State Street Corp (STT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.85% that was lower than 33.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.