Symbotic Inc (SYM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.95

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.02% at $28.80, before settling in for the price of $28.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $16.32-$41.76.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -415.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.68.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Symbotic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.80%, in contrast to 37.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 30.63, making the entire transaction reach 122,526 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,435 in total.

Symbotic Inc (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Symbotic Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.06% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 79.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -415.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.28.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.94% that was lower than 82.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.