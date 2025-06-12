T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.09M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.87% to $95.10, before settling in for the price of $95.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TROW posted a 52-week range of $77.85-$125.81.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.78% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $216.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.87%, in contrast to 79.10% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 968 for 96.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,879. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,611 in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Earnings and Revenue Records

T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.73% and is forecasted to reach 8.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.79, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.95.

In the same vein, TROW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.81, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Going through the that latest performance of [T. Rowe Price Group Inc, TROW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.97% that was lower than 35.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.